Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,348,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,195,000 after acquiring an additional 37,823 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Southern Copper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,041,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after buying an additional 67,930 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,234,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,967,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 928,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,883,000 after acquiring an additional 44,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCCO opened at $118.83 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

