Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,590,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 42,679 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $142,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $82.78 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.