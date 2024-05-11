Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.510-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.32.

Get Aramark alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARMK

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,261,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.