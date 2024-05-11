Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.510-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Aramark stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,261,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.32.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

