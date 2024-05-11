ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Cormark

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.77.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARX traded down C$0.34 on Friday, reaching C$25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,918. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$16.24 and a 12-month high of C$26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.0708333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. Also, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

