ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.60 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,779. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,704,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,792,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,813 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 650,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 330,820 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 370,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 246,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

