Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACGL. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.28. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $100.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

