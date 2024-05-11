Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RCUS

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of RCUS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 966,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,056. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.91. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $492,818.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 274,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,505,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $492,818.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 274,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,505,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares in the company, valued at $24,299,981.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,613,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 183.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 470,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 304,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,802,000 after purchasing an additional 222,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after purchasing an additional 186,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 158,094 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.