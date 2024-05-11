Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

ASC stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $827.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.46 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 606,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 291,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,813 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Stories

