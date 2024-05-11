Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.35 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Ardor has a total market cap of $102.89 million and $8.35 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00055215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001059 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.