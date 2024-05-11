Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.34), Zacks reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ACRE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 577,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,974. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is -120.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Commercial Real Estate

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe acquired 3,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,248.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.