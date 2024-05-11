Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading 9.7% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.7% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 155,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,091,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arhaus by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 102,402 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 62.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 65.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.48.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

