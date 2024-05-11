Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Boosted by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,794 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 2.9% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $295,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 636,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,051,000 after purchasing an additional 73,398 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.31.

NYSE:AJG traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.82. 582,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $198.52 and a fifty-two week high of $256.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

