Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. Artivion has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Artivion will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $44,511.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $66,519.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,841.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 2,183 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $44,511.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,931 shares of company stock worth $2,914,917 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after buying an additional 33,982 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Artivion by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 570,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 42,705 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Artivion by 70.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Artivion by 26.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

