Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.88.

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $133.46 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $161.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.10.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The company had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,580 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,012,000 after purchasing an additional 85,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,181,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,346,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 842,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,920,000 after acquiring an additional 75,374 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

