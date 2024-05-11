ASD (ASD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.39 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. ASD has a market capitalization of $32.92 million and $2.39 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011694 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001525 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.11 or 1.00007690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013296 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004104 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05015232 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,590,935.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.