ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1992 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.20.

ASMPT Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ASMVY opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

