ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1992 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.20.
ASMPT Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of ASMVY opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43.
About ASMPT
