Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.290- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.00.

AZPN traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.08. 317,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,135. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.72. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

