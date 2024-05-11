Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 3.0 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
