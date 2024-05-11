Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Assertio Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.00. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.42 million. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 234.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Assertio

About Assertio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Assertio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Assertio in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 32.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Assertio by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.