Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.00. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.42 million. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 234.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
