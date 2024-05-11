Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the April 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Asset Entities Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ASST opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. Asset Entities has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

Get Asset Entities alerts:

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,780.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asset Entities

Asset Entities Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asset Entities Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASST Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.