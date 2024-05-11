Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the April 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:ASST opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. Asset Entities has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.49.
Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,780.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.
Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.
