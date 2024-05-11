Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Plans $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:AC traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $32.92. 2,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $40.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $707.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 295.29%. The company had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

