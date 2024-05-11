Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives $199.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.25.
Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.
Shares of AIZ stock opened at $176.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant has a twelve month low of $118.45 and a twelve month high of $189.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.
