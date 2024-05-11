Assured Guaranty Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.45 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Assured Guaranty’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Assured Guaranty’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

AGO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AGO opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $5,083,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,099,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,824 shares in the company, valued at $134,099,662.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,901 shares of company stock worth $7,793,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 63.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 48,125 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 29,121 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.