Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.110-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.8 million-$73.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.8 million.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.08. 1,828,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,123. Astera Labs has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALAB. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.