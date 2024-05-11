AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Down 48.2% in April

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the April 15th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:AZNCF traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.01. 19,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $118.16 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.37.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

