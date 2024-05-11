AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Down 48.2% in April

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the April 15th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS:AZNCF traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.01. 19,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $118.16 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.37.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
