Atb Cap Markets Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:CPG opened at C$11.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.07. The company has a market cap of C$7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.16 and a 52 week high of C$12.67.

Insider Activity at Crescent Point Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.