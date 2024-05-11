Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.25 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

CPG stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.17. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $289,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1,534.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,277,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,293,000 after buying an additional 8,709,962 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,849,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,663,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

