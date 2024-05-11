Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Atkore stock opened at $156.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Atkore has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.19.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atkore will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

In related news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,792.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 230,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

