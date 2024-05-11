AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $22.30 on Friday. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $504,932 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 31.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

