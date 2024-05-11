Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.00

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.54), with a volume of 2035236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.70 ($0.56).
Avacta Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.87, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 0.62.
About Avacta Group
Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avacta Group
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.