Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.00

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.54), with a volume of 2035236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.70 ($0.56).

Avacta Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.87, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About Avacta Group

(Get Free Report)

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.