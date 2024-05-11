Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE AWX opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.72.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

