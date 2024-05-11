Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Down 6.5 %
NYSE AWX opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.72.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Avalon
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
