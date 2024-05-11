Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Earns Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $898.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avanos Medical

In other Avanos Medical news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $152,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Avanos Medical by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 16.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 204,826 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 177,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 19.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Avanos Medical by 314.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 40,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

