Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 763.6% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AWKNF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Awakn Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.34.
Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile
