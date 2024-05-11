AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHYGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the April 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AXAHY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 42,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,192. AXA has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $2.103 dividend. This is a boost from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

