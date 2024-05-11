Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.09 or 0.00011607 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $28.68 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011115 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001533 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,115.77 or 0.99995532 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013260 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,541,171 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 144,533,496.43886256 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.11214291 USD and is down -5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 445 active market(s) with $40,395,582.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

