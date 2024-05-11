Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Raised to $370.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $325.00 to $370.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $335.27.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $303.43 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.38.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

