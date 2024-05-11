Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 136,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.63. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

