Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) PT Lowered to $69.00

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Get Azenta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Azenta

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.60. 588,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,968. Azenta has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,448,000 after acquiring an additional 38,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Azenta by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,382,000 after purchasing an additional 530,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,856,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Azenta by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Azenta by 78.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,147,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,606,000 after purchasing an additional 505,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.