Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Director David B. Fischer Sells 5,000 Shares

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Balchem Price Performance

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $156.43 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $159.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Balchem by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Balchem by 16.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Balchem by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCPC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Balchem

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.