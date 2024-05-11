Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $11.05

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $10.35. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 160,820 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.1695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 326,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.