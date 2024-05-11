Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Short Interest Down 75.5% in April

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the April 15th total of 2,686,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
Shares of Banco Santander stock remained flat at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.81. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.45.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.