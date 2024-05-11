Bancreek Capital Management LP Buys 117 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bancreek Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.7% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.88. 482,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,317. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $450.30 and its 200 day moving average is $445.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

