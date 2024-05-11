Bancreek Capital Management LP Sells 2,639 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bancreek Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for 5.2% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pool by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 313,190 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 463.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,686,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 55.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,852,000 after purchasing an additional 120,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pool by 22.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,885,000 after purchasing an additional 114,298 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.21. 255,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

