Bancreek Capital Management LP Sells 6,407 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Bancreek Capital Management LP cut its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for 10.4% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Avantor worth $12,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,837,000 after purchasing an additional 211,189 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,951 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 8,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,886,000 after purchasing an additional 607,500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Avantor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,939,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,251,000 after buying an additional 299,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avantor by 56.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,591,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,957,000 after buying an additional 2,381,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,917,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

