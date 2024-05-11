Bancreek Capital Management LP Takes $5.86 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,000. Hershey makes up about 5.0% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,525,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.78. 1,785,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,447. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $275.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.