Bank of America Downgrades DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) to Underperform

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

NYSE DV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,861,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,062. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $177,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,974,000 after purchasing an additional 216,370 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,343,000 after purchasing an additional 301,011 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after buying an additional 3,577,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,573,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after purchasing an additional 851,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

