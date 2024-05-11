Bank of America Raises Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $118.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays downgraded Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.57.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.01. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $109.42.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 40.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

