Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Up 121.1% in April

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDGSF remained flat at $67.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11. Bank of Georgia Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

