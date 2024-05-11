Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Up 121.1% in April

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDGSF remained flat at $67.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11. Bank of Georgia Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53.

About Bank of Georgia Group

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.