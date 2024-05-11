Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 47,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

MCI opened at $18.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $19.24.

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Stories

